Father Urbano Vazquez is seen before a mass at Shrine of the Sacred Heart on Sunday October 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

A Catholic priest was convicted Thursday of sexually abusing two girls who were members of his D.C. parish.

Urbano Vazquez, 47, was arrested last year after allegations that he groped a 13-year-old girl in 2015 and kissed and groped a 9-year-old girl at the church in 2016. The incidents happened when Vazquez was serving as an assistant pastor at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Columbia Heights.

During the week-long emotional trial in D.C. Superior Court, the two victims and family members got on the stand and described how Vazquez used his position as the co-pastor of the church to target the girls. Prosecutors said he would isolate the girls and assault them, sometimes during Sunday morning Mass services in private quarters of the church.

One victim, now a teenager, testified how in 2015 when she was 13, Vazquez cornered her in a church office and, reaching down her blouse, groped her breast as her brother was asleep on the floor nearby.

The youngest victim, now 12, testified that she sang in the church choir and was an altar girl. She said at the end of one service, Vazquez kissed her, put his tongue in her mouth and grabbed her genitalia and buttocks.

Federal prosecutors Sharon Marcus-Kurn and J. Matt Williams argued Vazquez preyed on underage girls and used his position of influence and trust at the church to gain access to his victims.

“He was brazen. He got a thrill out of doing that during the Mass services, behind closed doors,” Marcus-Kurn argued during closing arguments Wednesday.

With one juror repeatedly nodding his head, Marcus-Kurn told the jury Vazquez, like the other priests in his order, wore a robe with a rope around it. The ropes have three knots that symbolize the priests’ vows of poverty, obedience and chastity.

Marcus-Kurn said Vazquez, a Mexican native, betrayed those vows at a place Marcus-Kurn said was more than a church building, but was for many members of the predominately Latino parish, an extension of their own homes. She she said they gathered there for regular celebrations and dinners in addition to worship services.

“He took vows to act in a God-like manner, to act like Jesus. But he did not act in a God-like manner and forever changed the lives of these girls,” Marcus-Kurn said. “He wore priest’s clothes, but underneath was a devil to them, sexually assaulting them.”

During the trial, members of the parish who did not believe the allegations came to support Vazquez. Other church members came to support the girls, and many of them wore green ribbons.

Vazquez took the stand and repeatedly denied that any of the incidents happened. He described his duties at the church and various missionary trips to El Salvador. He said he was never alone with any of the alleged victims.

During his closing arguments, Vazquez’s attorney, Robert C. Bonsib, challenged the credibility of the girls’ accusations, pointing out what he identified as contradictions between what they told the jury and what they originally told authorities or said in a grand jury proceeding.

One of the victims at one point told authorities she had stopped going to Vazquez for private confession, but told the jury she continued to see him. One victim testified she told another pastor that Vazquez had touched her breast. But the pastor testified she told him Vazquez attempted to touch her breast.

Bonsib also argued the account of the girl who testified Vazquez reached under her blouse to touch her could not have been accurate because of the layers of clothes she was wearing at the time of the alleged incident. Several women in the courtroom grimaced when Bonsib told jurors it was not possible for Vazquez to have a “meaningful grab” under the clothes.

Bonsib also said the girls were not able to give specific dates of the alleged assaults. And one of the younger victims, Bonsib reminded the jury, testified Vazquez was “grooming” her in his effort to eventually rape her. Bonsib argued children were not familiar with the term “grooming” and that her testimony was influenced by authorities.

The jury’s job, Bonsib said, was not to determine if Vazquez was “innocent” but to instead determine if “he is guilty or not guilty under the law.”

This is a developing story.

