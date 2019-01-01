A 20-year-old woman was killed Monday night when she apparently lost control of her vehicle and struck another car in Fairfax County, according to police.

Melanie McKenna, of Centreville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Fairfax County Parkway near New Road, police said.

Police said in a statement McKenna was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla south on the parkway when she lost control on a curve. Police said she overcorrected and slid back across the road and into oncoming traffic, where she collided with a 2015 Acura MDX.

Police said the driver of the Acura and two passengers in McKenna’s vehicle were treated at area hospitals. Their conditions were not divulged. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.