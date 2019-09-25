The District’s alcohol licensing board has dismissed a challenge to the renewal of a liquor license at the Trump hotel in downtown Washington by a group that said the president lacked the good character required in the statute.

The D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Board ruled Wednesday that the group of eight people lacked the standing to challenge the renewal because at least five people did not live or own property in the city, the ruling stated.

This was the second challenge to the license by the group, which includes three reverends, two rabbis and retired judges.

In June 2018, the group first challenged the license by questioning President Trump’s character, citing accusations of sexual misconduct, claims by contractors who alleged nonpayment from Trump businesses and a pattern of falsehoods, deceptions and other allegations. But the D.C. alcoholic board declined to take up the case because the petition was filed after the hotel had already been granted its liquor license, The Washington Post reported in June.

When the hotel’s renewal came up in May, the group again challenged it.

Representatives from the Trump Organization did not respond to an email request for comment.

Joshua A. Levy, the attorney representing the complainants, said the board ruled on technicalities but never on the merits of the challenges and the “mountain of evidence” against Trump’s character.

“With each passing day, the story of Donald Trump’s lack of good character continues to play out in the public. Residents of the District can and should come forward to urge the liquor board to reach the merits of this complaint,” Levy said.

