At issue is whether the two failed to inform defense attorneys that the prosecution’s star witness — an inmate who claimed to have heard a cellmate confess to Levy’s killing — had previously talked to authorities about his own gang involvement.
The witness testified at trial he had never before cooperated with authorities, and the defense said if they had known of the prior meeting they would have attacked his credibility. Prosecutors argue the defense was informed of the earlier meeting and said the witness got no special treatment.
After six days of testimony, attorneys Tuesday gave their closing arguments before the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel. Haines and Campoamor-Sánchez face a six-month suspension of their law licenses if the disciplinary counsel agrees with the counsel’s prosecuting attorney Hamilton P. Fox III.
“It’s hard to understand why they wouldn’t think this was disclosable evidence. That information goes to the heart of witness credibility and witness creditability is one of the most critical pieces of evidence in a trial,” Fox argued.
“You don’t send a man to jail for 60 years without a fair shake. And maybe he was guilty as sin. But he deserved a fair shake,” Fox said.
That man who was sent to jail was Ingmar Guandique, a former gang member and illegal immigrant from El Salvador who, following a media-frenzied trial in D.C. Superior Court, was convicted in Levy’s killing. Six years later, after new details about the prosecution’s star witness were discovered, Guandique’s conviction and murder charges were dismissed.
With no forensic evidence or eyewitnesses, that key witness, Armando Morales, was the sole direct link between Guandique and Levy. During the 2010 trial, Morales testified that while he and Guandique were in federal prison in 2006 in Kentucky, Guandique admitted he accidentally killed Levy during an attempted robbery in Rock Creek Park in 2001.
Morales, a five-time felon and gang member, told the jury he had never cooperated with law enforcement previously and only decided to come forward about Guandique’s alleged confession because he was trying to change his life for the good.
Prosecutors say Morales’s meeting with law enforcement on gang matters was noted in the first page of a three-page memo provided to the defense. Under questioning from Fox, Haines and Campoamor-Sánchez and even their former supervisors and colleagues in U.S. attorney’s office, testified all three pages were handed to Guandique’s attorneys a little more than a day before Morales was scheduled to testify.
But Guandique’s public defenders said they never received the first page and that the second and third pages did not mention that meeting.
Haines testified it was likely the defense misplaced the page. “I believe we provided all three pages. There was no deliberate attempt to hide this from the defense,” Haines said. “I don’t think anyone is lying. I believe a mistake might have been made in copying it or the transmittal by one of the defense attorneys. It’s a possibility. But no one was deliberately hiding that page. We didn’t view it as something that was bad for us.”
The 2001 disappearance and killing of Levy, a 24-year-old Washington intern with the Federal Bureau of Prison, captured national attention when it became known that she had an affair with then-Rep. Gary A. Condit (D-Calif.), who was married and 30 years her senior. Levy’s skeletal remains were found in Rock Creek Park about a year later, but it wasn’t until 2009 that authorities charged Guandique with her murder. Guandique, who had been convicted of assaulting two women in the Northwest Washington park, denied involvement in Levy’s death.
During the disciplinary hearing, the former prosecutors and Guandique’s attorneys both testified about the obligations of prosecutors to provide material to the defense.
Haines said details about a defendant, evidence found in the case, or information about other possible suspects should immediately be turned over to the defense so that the attorneys are able to do their own investigations. But Haines said she often chose to wait a longer period of time before giving information such as witnesses names, backgrounds and other identifiable details.
“I’ve had witnesses threatened and killed in Washington,” she said. “No one wants that.”
Haines admitted said she and Campoamor-Sánchez at times disagreed over what information on witnesses should be given to Guandique’s attorneys and when. She said there was no official rule in the U.S. attorney’s office that outlined such mandates.
“Maybe there is one now, I don’t know,” she said. “I tried to follow the law. I was careful about what I turned over. But I wasn’t one of those who would just throw anything over to them.”
The two also disagreed over who would question Morales at trial and who would do closing arguments. Campoamor-Sánchez testified he initially was supposed to handle both. He said Haines, who was once his supervisor, decided at the last minute to step in.
“I felt I was marginalized and left to the side and that Ms. Haines was big footing me,” Campoamor-Sánchez testified.
Haines admitted that during those tense moments she forwarded to her then-boyfriend terse email exchanges between herself and Campoamor-Sánchez. “I wanted his opinion as to if I was being a shrew,” she told the panel. Fox also charged Haines with distributing internal communication about the case to non prosecutors. She later pleaded guilty to that charge and is also awaiting sentencing from the panel.
Still, Haines denied trying to sideline her co-counsel. “I hate high profile cases.” There was a saying in the office ‘High profile cases, high profile problems’,” she said.
And more problems for the prosecution did emerge. Two years after Guandique was convicted, the prosecutors learned Morales had tried to cooperate with authorities in another previous case. They agreed to give Guandique a new trial, which was scheduled for 2016.
Further questions arose about Morales’s credibility when a Maryland woman said he told her he had lied about Guandique’s confession. Prosecutors dropped charges against Guandique, who was released from prison and deported.
Neither Haines nor Campoamor-Sánchez are currently working as prosecutors, although both maintain their law license. Haines, 59, retired from practicing law earlier this month after more than 25 years as a prosecutor. Campoamor-Sánchez, 52, works as a trial attorney with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Rae Woods, an attorney for Campoamor-Sánchez, said the accusations were “flawed out of the gate” and reminded the panel their decision had the ability “to destroy” her client’s “good name and his career.” It is unclear when the panel could issue its findings.
And despite concerns over Morales’s credibility, Haines said she still believed he was truthful about Guandique.
“To this day,” Haines said “despite all the problems that I personally have been through with this case, (Morales) could not have gotten those details from anywhere else other than the real killer.”
