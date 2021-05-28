Haines testified it was likely the defense misplaced the page. “I believe we provided all three pages. There was no deliberate attempt to hide this from the defense,” Haines said. “I don’t think anyone is lying. I believe a mistake might have been made in copying it or the transmittal by one of the defense attorneys. It’s a possibility. But no one was deliberately hiding that page. We didn’t view it as something that was bad for us.”