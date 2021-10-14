Police said Bengessa initiated a conversation, before inappropriately touching her. The victim was able to get away as other students approached. She contacted her mother and returned home before alerting the school, police said.
Officers then searched the surrounding area and located Bengessa, who was on foot near Route 50 and Fairfax County Parkway, police said. Bengessa was taken into custody and made a statement that led officers to take him to a hospital for treatment.
Bengessa was taken to the Fairfax County jail on Wednesday. He has been charged with abduction by force, sexual battery and trespassing on school property.
Police are asking anyone who had similar encounters to contact authorities.