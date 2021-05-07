By Justin Wm. MoyerReporter May 7, 2021 at 12:49 p.m. UTCA person was found dead with gunshot wounds Friday in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County, authorities said.Fairfax police said officers responded to the 4300 block of Chantilly Shopping Center Lane and found the body.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe block is home to the Chantilly Shopping Center and is near the Dulles Expo Center, east of Route 28 and south of U.S. 50.Other details weren’t immediately available.This report will be updated. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.