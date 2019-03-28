Authorities said they have dropped a felony charge against an 18-year-old Air Force airman who brought a gun to a high school in Northern Virginia where he was trying to promote the military.

Mi Allah J. Grant of Lucketts, Va., allegedly went to Tuscarora High School in Leesburg on March 19 as part of a recruiting effort while he awaited deployment to Japan. He had gone to the school and went dressed in his military uniform and carrying his sidearm.

He visited with teachers and students he knew while working at a recruiting table. But at one point, he was escorted to meet with the school resource officer, who asked that he “surrender his weapon,” according to prosecutors in Loudoun County. Grant did.

“At all times, [Grant] was polite, cooperative and respectful,” said a statement from Jim Plowman, the commonwealth attorney for Loudoun County.

The statement from prosecutors said Grant gave “no threatening displays, gestures, words or acts of aggression directed at any individual with whom he interacted.”

Grant told school officials he thought he was allowed to “carry the firearm due to his military status.”

[Two teens arrested and charged with bringing guns to school in separate incidents]

There were also initial reports that there were also some “disturbing pictures discovered on Grant’s social media,” according to prosecutors, and that “suggested to some that there may be concern he was planning to use the firearm while in the school.”

Authorities said they looked at photos online showing Grant with his firearm, and the photos “could be described as immature and ill-advised, but were not reflective of any direct threat to a school or person.”

Grant was arrested and charged with having a firearm on school property, which is a felony, and other charges. He had been held in the county jail since and had been awaiting an April hearing.

But prosecutors said they decided to drop the case against him because they believed he did not know he should not have brought a firearm to the school.

“This young man certainly had a turbulent high school career, but with his family support, he was able to obtain his GED, get accepted to the U.S. Air Force, and complete their basic training,” Plowman said. “Every indication in this investigation reflects a naive young man.”

Plowman went on to say Grant entered the high school believing that because he was in the military, “it was okay for him to carry a firearm there.”

“While ignorance of the law is certainly no defense, there are times when prosecutorial discretion not to prosecute a case should be exercised, and in my opinion, this is one of those times,” Plowman said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news