But Fairfax County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Manikas said at the hearing Wednesday that the woman had stopped communicating with the prosecutor’s office and that he couldn’t subpoena her to testify because she lived out of state. He said she was made aware of Wednesday’s hearing.
McPartlin was a veteran deputy who was involved in two high-profile deaths. In 2015, he was among a team of deputies who wrestled and used a stun gun on a mentally ill prisoner while removing her from her cell at the Fairfax County jail. Natasha McKenna later died. McPartlin and the other deputies were cleared of wrongdoing.
The next year McPartlin shot and killed a mentally ill man who ran at him swinging a metal post outside Inova Fairfax Hospital. McPartlin was also cleared in that incident.
McPartlin’s attorney declined to comment.