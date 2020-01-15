The incident started after the student stepped on Noirie’s foot and bumped into her, according to the documents. The student told police she accidentally stepped on Noirie’s foot while following her around the classroom to force a conversation, the documents said.

AD

Noirie became “enraged,” the student told police, and hit her several times with a closed fist in the back of the head before kicking her and throwing her to the ground, police said in charging documents.

AD

In an interview, Denise Smith, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, said the charges were dismissed but that the case remains under investigation.

Prince George’s County prosecutors and a paralegal for Noirie’s attorney declined to comment.

Noirie has been with Prince George’s County Public Schools since 2018 and was on paid administrative leave while her case was pending. A spokeswoman for the school district said she would remain on leave because the investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Theresa Dudley, president of the county teachers union, said Noirie never should have been charged.

“You can look at the video and you can see that the student was clearly the aggressor and was much larger than she was,” Dudley said. “The bigger issue here is that the support that she needed as a new teacher was not there for her.”