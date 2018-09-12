Montgomery police report charges against five in July merchandise grab in Chevy Chase area. (iStock)

Five men have been arrested and charged in the theft of $20,000 to $30,000 in merchandise from a Gucci store in the Chevy Chase area of Montgomery County, the county police said.

The items were taken in what police described as a theft, after originally calling it a robbery.

On July 31, police said, the merchandise was taken from the Gucci store that is within a Saks Fifth Avenue store in the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase.

According to a police account released on Tuesday, events began shortly before noon when two employees, one a man and the other a woman, were assaulted in the Gucci area of the Saks store. Police said the assaults were carried out by two people.

After that, police said, five more people entered the store. Based on a police statement issued Tuesday, it appeared that all seven began to steal merchandise from store display cases.

They fled, according to police, in two automobiles. The last time the vehicles were seen, police said, they were heading south, into the District.

What was taken remained unclear. However, based on the statement issued Tuesday by police, the merchandise apparently included purses.

On-line descriptions of Gucci merchandise available at another store give prices in the $1,000 to $3,000 range for a variety of handbags and shoulder bags. Mini-bags were described as costing less than $1,000.

Police listed the suspects as follows:

Devonte Jermaine Brooks, 23, of the 1000 block of 13th Street. SE. in the District: Dion M. Dean, 27, of the 5200 block of Newton Street , Bladensburg; Justin Lamar Taylor, 26, of the 7200 block of Flag Harbor Drive, District Heights,Trashawn Anthony Trammell, 24, whose address was not confirmed and Samuel Cordell Whitmire, Jr., 23, of the 5400 block of North Morgan Street , Alexandria, Va.

Each was charged, police said, with theft in the range from $25,000 to under $100,000.

Police said they are trying to identify additional suspects.