Charlottesville schools officials closed all city schools for Thursday as city police, Virginia State police and the FBI investigate a threat made against Charlottesville High School on Wednesday, authorities said.

Charlottesville City police received an email Wednesday afternoon from “a concerned citizen regarding a possible threat” against the school, police officials said in an email.

Police did not describe any target at the school or the specific nature of the threat, but they said “an unidentified subject posted an image about an online threat directed toward the high school,” the statement read.

“They have not yet determined the credibility of the threat. Consequently, we will close all Charlottesville City Schools tomorrow,” according to a statement posted to the school system’s website.

City police said they are working with federal agents, state troopers and the school system to investigate how credible the threat might be.

The school system has an enrollment of 4,340 students and runs nine schools, including six elementary schools, one upper elementary school, one middle school and a single high school, according to school system data.

