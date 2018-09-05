White-nationalist organizer Jason Kessler speaks during the Unite the Right 2 gathering in Washington. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

A man convicted of assaulting a white-nationalist organizer two days after a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville last year was fined $1 on Tuesday.

Jason Kessler, an organizer of the Unite the Right rally, fled a news conference on Aug. 13, 2017, after he was swarmed by an angry crowd, one day after 32-year-old counterprotester Heather Heyer was run down and killed by a vehicle allegedly driven by another white nationalist.

After Kessler fled, Jeffrey Winder of Charlottesville was charged with assault and battery, and prosecutors said he could be seen striking Kessler in a video. Winder was found guilty in Charlottesville General District Court in February, as the Daily Progress reported, and found guilty again Tuesday in Charlottesville Circuit Court after an appeal.

Though Winder could have received up to 12 months in jail and $2,500 in fines from a jury, he received a $1 fine.

Winder declined to comment through his attorney, James Abrenio. Abrenio said Kessler had been trying to “personally benefit” from the attack.

“He set it up where he could cause violence to happen and become a martyr for his so-called cause,” he said.

Kessler, who helped organize the Unite the Right 2 rally in Washington last month, did not respond to a request for comment.

“I was attacked in front of the whole world, and then people made fun of me for it,” he said during the trial last week, according to the Daily Progress.