Manning has been detained in the Alexandria Detention Center for 11 months in civil contempt for her refusal to testify. The judge’s order comes a day after the former Army private tried to commit suicide in jail. Authorities said they stepped in before serious harm occurred.
In 2010, while serving as an Army intelligence analyst in Iraq, Manning shared with WikiLeaks thousands of classified State and Defense Department cables. She was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison but was released by President Obama after seven years behind bars.
Assange is now facing charges in Alexandria under the Espionage Act. Prosecutors say that by soliciting the information from Manning and helping her crack a password, he went beyond the role of a journalist in disseminating the classified information.
Hacker Jeremy Hammond, who was also being held in civil contempt for refusing to testify before the WikiLeaks grand jury, was also ordered released by Trenga after five months of civil contempt. But he is still serving a ten-year prison sentence for cyberattacks on various government agencies and businesses.
In a podcast interview, Hammond said he was called in front of the grand jury again this week and asked whether Assange had ever asked him to hack any websites, given him a list or targets, or agreed to publish material he provided. He did not answer any of the questions.
Assange is currently fighting extradition from the United Kingdom to Alexandria, arguing the case against him is political.