The video appears to show the driver of a sports car turning circles three times in a matter of seconds on the bridge, coming perilously close to the guardrails on the three-lane span that rises as much as 186 feet above the bay.
The driver was identified as Gary Ray Montague Jr., 22, of Dumfries, officials said.
He was charged in Queen Anne’s County with four counts of disorderly conduct and 23 traffic violations, including reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway and driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding.