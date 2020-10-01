A Virginia man was charged with disorderly conduct and traffic violations after authorities say a video that depicted him spinning out in a vehicle on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge was posted to social media.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police said Thursday they were notified of a video showing reckless driving on the westbound span of the bridge in the Sunday incident.

The video appears to show the driver of a sports car turning circles three times in a matter of seconds on the bridge, coming perilously close to the guardrails on the three-lane span that rises as much as 186 feet above the bay.

The driver was identified as Gary Ray Montague Jr., 22, of Dumfries, officials said.

He was charged in Queen Anne’s County with four counts of disorderly conduct and 23 traffic violations, including reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway and driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding.