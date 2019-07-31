Dawn Bennett was living the penthouse life in Chevy Chase, Md. The financial adviser and radio personality was running her own company, DJBennett.com, that she told investors would become a sportswear empire that would rival Under Armour.

But it was all a lie, and on Wednesday in a federal court in Greenbelt, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison — one year for every million dollars she took in a Ponzi scheme.

“Dawn Bennett knowingly defrauded retirees of their life’s savings — most of which she used for her own personal benefit,” said Robert K. Hur, the U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, in a statement. “She’s been held accountable for her lies and theft and will now spend years in federal prison.”

Bennett’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment after her sentencing.

Bennett, 56, had told investors that she was using the money to build her Internet retail business to sell luxury sportswear, according to testimony from her trial. But Bennett lied about the success of DJBennett.com, prosecutors said, and instead used the cash to fund a posh lifestyle that included two penthouses in the wealthy suburb of Chevy Chase, a box suite at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium worth about $500,000, and payment for priests in India to “perform religious ceremonies to ward off federal investigators.”

The case captured national attention after authorities revealed she had conjured curses involving a freezer full of beef tongue in hopes of warding off the investigation against her. The freezer contained jars of tongue labeled with the initials of Securities and Exchange Commission lawyers as part of a “shut-up hoodoo” spell, according to court documents. At trial, prosecutors said she used they money from people she scammed to pay priests in India to perform ceremonies that could thwart the investigation into her dealings.



Federal investigators say Dawn Bennett turned to voodoo curses to silence investigators looking into her financial dealings. The names of SEC attorneys are on the lids, “suggesting that Bennett had many times cast a ‘hoodoo spell’ in hopes of paranormally silencing the SEC attorneys investigating Bennett.” (United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland)

In October, a U.S. District Court jury in Greenbelt found Bennett guilty on 17 counts, including conspiracy, lying on a loan application and several charges of bank, wire, and securities fraud.

During her two-week trial, Bennett’s attorneys argued that she genuinely believed her sportswear company would succeed. Though she was accused of inflating the value of business to investors, her attorney said that she was growing the company by building a customer base and market share and not yet through direct profits. Bennett herself invested millions into her own venture, a move she wouldn’t have made if she were running a fraud, her attorney argued.

Bennett, a licensed financial adviser and host of a weekly syndicated radio talk show in the Washington area, told clients from her brokerage business they would get a 15 percent return in their loans if they invested in her new sportswear company. She told them they could have their loan back at any time.

Ponzi schemes use money obtained from later investors to provide quick returns to initial investors, creating a false sense of success that in turn lures more investors.

Prosecutors accused her of down playing the risks of investing and falsely promising the loans were guaranteed by her company’s inventory and assets. Her scheme pitched between December 2014 and April 2017 victimized, 46 investors, many of them older who wound up draining their life savings or retirement nest eggs to invest.

Several of her former clients who testified against her in court said they never got their money back and she had sent them false financial statements inflating the worth of her business to assure them their investment was sound.

In May 2015, Bennett’s company obtained a $750,000 line of credit, telling the bank her portfolio had a net worth of more than $4 million, federal prosecutors said. The true value, according to prosecutors, was $35.

In addition to 20 years prison, the judge ordered Bennett pay $14.5 million in restitution and forfeit of $14,306,842.

