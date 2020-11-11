“Throughout this past year, each of the three children were abused,” a detective wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Police identified the mother as Ta’Jeanna Eason, 31, and her partner as Antonio Turner, 28. A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered them freed pending trial.

District authorities have removed the surviving children, ages 3 and 11, and placed them in foster care.

Turner’s attorney, Jonathan Zucker, declined to comment. Eason’s attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request. In court documents, Eason told police she suspected Turner had used physical force on the children; she and Turner also blamed Eason’s 11-year-old son. Attempts to reach Turner and Eason and other relatives were unsuccessful.

Court documents show that six months before Gabriel’s death in early April, a day-care center teacher concerned about bruises on the toddler’s face had notified the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency (CFSA), which led to a police investigation.

No criminal charges were filed in that inquiry, and police said in the affidavit that detectives in January “ruled the investigation as unfounded and it was closed in early March 2020.”

The court documents say that during that investigation, the 11-year-old told a detective that his mother “never uses physical discipline” with him and that “he felt safe at home with his family.” The detective “determined there was not enough evidence to prove or disprove the allegation.”

Gabriel was found dead the next month inside his family’s apartment in the 900 block of Division Avenue NE, in the Burrville neighborhood.

Kera Tyler, a spokeswoman for the CFSA, said she could not comment on interactions with the family, citing District and federal confidentiality laws. Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, declined to comment, citing the ongoing criminal matter.

Court documents allege abuse occurred over a long period, and the affidavit says Turner admitted to police that he used physical force — such as a slap on the buttocks — to discipline the children. He told police he “popped” Gabriel the day before he died after seeing the toddler play with an exercise weight. Police said Turner told them he once punched the 11-year-old in the face “to teach him a lesson” after the boy could not provide sufficient explanation for Gabriel’s bruised eye.

Eason told police she “didn’t give too much physical discipline” but also said of her youngest child that she would “pop his hands, pop his leg, or just say, ‘Look little Boy don’t do that,’ ” according to the affidavit. “If they do get hit, it’s like a pop or a pluck.”

Police said in the affidavit that an autopsy showed “old and new trauma” to Gabriel’s body, including swelling of his head and brain, abrasions and numerous rib fractures, some of which were healing and believed to have happened in prior months.

A doctor told police that the type of internal injuries Gabriel exhibited, such as lacerations to his liver and kidney, require a “tremendous amount of force,” according to the court document. Doctors concluded he had suffered “significant head and abdominal trauma.”

While at the residence on April 1, when Gabriel was found dead, police said an officer saw his 3-year-old brother slipping in and out of consciousness while Eason was holding him. The officer said the child’s eyes “rolled back in his head.” Later, at a police station, he had trouble walking, and his mother had to carry him to the bathroom.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries police described as life-threatening, including broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

Police said the 11-year-old boy told detectives he was required to clean the house and do laundry and change his siblings’ diapers at night while his mother and her partner slept.

The boy said if a diaper was wet in the morning, he would be beaten, sometimes with a belt across the back or chest, the affidavit says.

Police said the boy at one point recorded himself cleaning a room. His mother called him into another room, and off camera, police said yelling could be heard, followed by a boy’s scream. Police said another time the 11-year-old was thrown through a glass door.

Police said Eason enrolled Gabriel at an early childhood development center in the fall of 2018. The center was not identified in the court documents. According to the police affidavit, a day-care center teacher saw Gabriel with a bruised eye in May 2019. The mother told the teacher a brother hit Gabriel with a boxing glove.

That teacher and another staff member at the center again noticed injuries to Gabriel in June and in August 2019, according to the affidavit. In the August incident, the staff member said the mother told her Gabriel had fallen in a closet and she produced a doctor’s form indicating Gabriel had been cleared to return to day care.

The staff member told police she did not report the incident to the CFSA “because of the rationale for the injury and the medical clearance.”

Police said the mother told the doctor Gabriel had been bitten by an animal.

Police said the staff member noticed bruising on Gabriel’s face on Oct. 7, 2019, and additional bruises on his ears two days later. At that point, the child center notified the CFSA, according to the affidavit. That led to a joint investigation with the D.C. police department’s Youth and Family Services Division, starting Oct. 16.

The arrest affidavit says police questioned Turner, Eason and the 11-year-old about the bruises the day-care center teacher had seen.

Eason reportedly told the police detective that she “didn’t have the slightest idea” how Gabriel got the injuries but that he had been playing football the previous week, and “he liked to play rough.”

In December, the detective spoke to the 11-year-old, who told police that his two siblings “always played rough in the house,” and that his mother disciplined them by sending them to their rooms.

Gabriel “was too small and non verbal to interview,” the affidavit said.