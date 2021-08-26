A child drowned at a pool in Fairfax County, police said. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 8:15 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 8:15 a.m. EDTShareA child drowned in a residential pool Wednesday in Northern Virginia.Fairfax County police said the incident happened in the 9300 block of Braymore Circle in Fairfax Station. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice did not release the child’s name. No further details were immediately provided. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.