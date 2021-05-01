Witnesses told authorities that the father jumped in to help her, Richardson said. Officials thought he was 45, she said.
A teenager, 17, went in to try to help them both, the spokeswoman said.
All three were pulled out by emergency personnel. The father and daughter died at a hospital, Richardson said. The teenager’s condition was not immediately clear.
She said preliminary indications were that a party was being at the address in the 1200 block of Jefferson Lane, where the incident occurred.
It was not clear how deep the water was in the pool.