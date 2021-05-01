A small girl and her father, who witnesses said tried to save her, both died Saturday in a swimming pool incident in Charles County, Md., according to the county sheriff’s office. A third person was hospitalized, the sheriff’s office said.

The 7-year-old girl fell into an in-ground pool behind a house in the Waldorf area of the county, said Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told authorities that the father jumped in to help her, Richardson said. Officials thought he was 45, she said.

A teenager, 17, went in to try to help them both, the spokeswoman said.

All three were pulled out by emergency personnel. The father and daughter died at a hospital, Richardson said. The teenager’s condition was not immediately clear.

She said preliminary indications were that a party was being at the address in the 1200 block of Jefferson Lane, where the incident occurred.

It was not clear how deep the water was in the pool.