A woman grabbed a child in Georgetown on Tuesday during an alleged kidnaping offense, the D.C. police said.

In a statement issued late Tuesday night, the police said the incident occurred about 5 p.m. in the 2800 block of Dumbarton Street NW. The block on the east side of Georgetown, south of P Street and near Rose Park.

Police said that after grabbing and trying to lure the child away the woman fled on foot.

They said the woman was described as white, about 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8, with blond hair, worn in a Mohawk style.

She was last seen running east on Dumbarton, the police said.