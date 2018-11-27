A child was struck by a bus Tuesday afternoon in Southern Maryland, authorities said.

A spokesman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the child was hit on Oliver Shop Road. Information about the child’s condition and age, and the circumstances of the collision, was not available.

County officials tweeted that Oliver Shop Road was closed from Trotter Road to Edelen Drive. Charles County schools tweeted that buses carrying T.C. Martin Elementary School students would arrive late as a result of the incident.