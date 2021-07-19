Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck declined to elaborate and would not describe the vehicle’s make or model, or say where or when it was found.
“No additional details are being made public at this time,” he said.
Nyiah was struck by gunfire as she walked along the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE with her mother, father and older sister. Her mother and four others were also struck, and suffered injuries that police described as not life-threatening.
Police had issued a lookout for a silver or gray four-door sedan, and released a video of the vehicle as it passed through an intersection in Congress Heights with flashes that appear to be gunfire coming from a window.
Police did not comment Monday on whether that is the vehicle they located. The tweet from the police department said only that they had “recovered a vehicle we believe may be connected to this case.”
No arrests have been made and police said the investigation is continuing.