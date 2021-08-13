The car then went into oncoming traffic, sideswiped a pickup truck, then collided head-on with another truck before it rolled into a Mercedes, police said.
The Lincoln driver and the child, along with one of the truck’s drivers, were taken to a hospital. The child remained in the hospital and died Wednesday night, police said. The other drivers were treated and released from the hospital.
Police said there was no car seat in the Lincoln at the time of the crash. It remains under investigation. Officials said, “Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver, but detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if drugs were a factor.”
The child’s name was not released due to a Virginia law that prohibits the identification of juvenile victims of crime.