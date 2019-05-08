Raphael Schklowsky, 36, is charged with 20 felony charges of possession of child pornography and one felony charge of unlawful filming. (Fairfax County Police Department)

A high school drama teacher in Fairfax County, arrested last month on a charge of covertly filming a woman, now faces 20 felony child pornography charges.

Raphael Schklowsky, 36, had over 3,500 videos in his possession on various electronic devices, according to police. Not all the images are of children, a police spokeswoman said; investigators were still going through them.

Schklowsky was put on leave from his position as a drama teacher at Herndon High School after his arrest on April 8. A woman told police she found a hidden camera in an air-conditioning vent at Schklowsky’s home, where she was working as a nanny.

Schklowsky is being held without bond.

