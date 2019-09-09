A toddler was seriously injured Monday after falling from the 11th story of an apartment building in Takoma Park, Md., authorities said.

The 2-year-old boy fell from a window in the rear of the apartment building in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue, according to the Takoma Park police department.

According to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County fire department, the child was taken to a hospital with what were described as priority one injuries. That is the most serious category.

Exactly where the boy landed is not clear. The police said it was into bushes; Piringer said it was into mulch and ivy.

Update (~415p) 7600 Maple Ave., Park Ritchie Apartments, Takoma Park, injured child/toddler, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported Pri1 trauma, fell from upper floor, likely a from window on 11th, child landed on mulch/ivy next to sidewalk & parking lot @TakomaParkPD pic.twitter.com/mHNzszhcby — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 9, 2019

It was not known what caused the fall, and the police said they were investigating.

