A toddler was seriously injured Monday after falling from the 11th story of an apartment building in Takoma Park, Md., authorities said.
The 2-year-old boy fell from a window in the rear of the apartment building in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue, according to the Takoma Park police department.
According to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County fire department, the child was taken to a hospital with what were described as priority one injuries. That is the most serious category.
Exactly where the boy landed is not clear. The police said it was into bushes; Piringer said it was into mulch and ivy.
It was not known what caused the fall, and the police said they were investigating.
Read more:
Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)
Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news