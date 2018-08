A child was injured Monday when he was hit by a vehicle near Garfield Elementary school in Southeast Washington. (DCPS photo)

A child was struck by a car and injured Monday afternoon near an elementary school in Southeast Washington, according to the D.C. police.

According to police, the boy was struck in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue SE, near Garfield Elementary School. He was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

The incident occurred about 3:15 p.m., about the time the school day ends at Garfield.

It was not clear if the child was a Garfield student.