By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMay 25, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDTA small child was shot and wounded Monday night in Southeast Washington, according to the D.C. fire department.The incident occurred in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department.The child’s age was unknown.D.C. police reported a shooting at the site about 8:30 p.m. However, no details were provided. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsGet our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.