Two adolescents were rescued from a 16-inch storm water pipe in Leesburg on Tuesday after being found “trapped” in the pipe, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials said Wednesday.

Fire and emergency personnel were called to the 42000 block of Victory Lane about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a child stuck in a storm water pipe, the department said. First responders located two adolescents “out of sight” in a 16-inch storm pipe, the department said.

The adolescents could not be seen by first responders, the department said, but it was “quickly determined both were conscious and alert but unable to escape from the pipe.”

Specialized units in confined space rescue operations, including from Fairfax County, were called in, the department said. After attempts to verbally guide and support the two children were unsuccessful, and verbal contact was lost, personnel sent in a rescuer to physically remove them, the department said.

By 3:25 p.m., the adolescents were removed from the pipe and transported to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

The department did not give their ages.