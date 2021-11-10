The adolescents could not be seen by first responders, the department said, but it was “quickly determined both were conscious and alert but unable to escape from the pipe.”
Specialized units in confined space rescue operations, including from Fairfax County, were called in, the department said. After attempts to verbally guide and support the two children were unsuccessful, and verbal contact was lost, personnel sent in a rescuer to physically remove them, the department said.
By 3:25 p.m., the adolescents were removed from the pipe and transported to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.
The department did not give their ages.