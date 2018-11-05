Roderick Thomas, 27, of Southeast. He was shot and killed Oct. 11 in the 3200 block of 12th Street SE. (Family photo)

Roderick Thomas wanted a MacBook Pro laptop computer. While his family isn’t sure why, they think it must have been for his fledgling business.

Police said the 27-year-old barber found someone purportedly selling the computer on the Internet, through the smartphone App OfferUp, which connects buyers and sellers of items.

They agreed to meet near the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast Washington the morning of Oct. 11. What happened next remains murky, but police said Thomas was shot dead during an argument and left to die in his car.

Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect last week. His undoing, according to authorities, was not some high-tech cyber computer trail, but a children’s book police found in a backpack left behind at the crime scene.

The book is “Still a Family,” a story about a homeless couple and their daughter forced to separate to live in shelters. Police said in an arrest affidavit charging DeAndre Houston with first-degree murder that the book had been checked out of an elementary school by his young brother.

[Man found shot in vehicle in Congress Heights]

That, police said, led detectives to Houston’s mother in Southeast, and then to Houston. It is unclear whether Houston had a computer to sell; police did not list a computer among the items retrieved at the crime scene in the 3200 block of 12th Street SE.

The suspect’s attorney and family did not respond to requests for interviews.

Thomas’s shooting comes amid an uptick in deadly violence in the city. As of Monday, there have been 141 homicides so far this year in the District, up from 97 at the same time in 2017.

Thomas’s mother, Michelle Thomas, who raised her family in Southeast, said it is difficult to comprehend what happened to her son. “I would like to remember his smile and his laughter,” said Thomas, 50. “He was a loving, caring person. He smiled all the time, even in his baddest moments.”

Michelle Thomas and the victim’s aunt, Ruth Johnson, 54, said Thomas sometimes got into trouble in his youth, though nothing violent. “We tried to keep him on the straight and narrow,” Johnson said.

Thomas attended barber school and had two children — a girl, 2, and a boy, 5. He also had a girlfriend. They fell on hard times and ended up in a homeless shelter; his aunt said relatives took in the children. Michelle Thomas said she did not know her son had stayed in a homeless shelter until after his death.

She said Thomas was trying to build his barber business — “Double R” — which essentially was a “ barber on wheels.”

He was the barber who made house calls.

“He loved cutting hair,” Johnson said. “He would go wherever was needed.” He had his own designs that touched heads all over Southeast. He had a car — a 2007 Audi — though he couldn’t afford his own apartment.

“He was building his life,” Johnson said. “You go back down and you come back up. He was cutting hair. He was doing this thing. He was on track.”

Of the killing, his aunt added, “I really didn’t expect anything like this. This is very shocking to me. He wasn’t a troublemaker. He was cutting hair.”

Police said in the arrest affidavit that Thomas sought a laptop computer using the OfferUp phone App. He made a deal and drove to 12th Street to make the transaction. It was shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police they saw two men approach the Audi, one with a backpack. One saw a struggle at the car with a man trying to pull the victim out. Another said Thomas got out of the Audi, argued, and was shot. He got back into the vehicle and passed out. Police said he was shot twice — the lethal bullet to his back.

The arrest affidavit does not describe what happened during the apparent argument. At the crime scene, police reported finding a crumpled $5 bill in a gutter, the backpack with the children’s book and a broken temple from a pair of glasses.

It was not clear whether Thomas had been set up to be robbed or whether he was killed during a dispute over the price of a computer. A spokeswoman for the D.C. police would not comment beyond the details in the court document.

Michelle Thomas said she last talked to her son two weeks before his death. He was supposed to visit her and pick up clothes to interview for a job as a custodian. He never showed up.

One of the victim’s nephews told Michelle Thomas her son had been homeless. “He didn’t want to tell his mother,” she said. “It shocked me when I heard that. I still can’t believe it.”