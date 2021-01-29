Arndt, wearing a white Department of Corrections jumpsuit, said only his name as his attorney, Sebastian M. Norton, petitioned the judge to allow Arndt to be released and to return to his home with his mother as he awaited further court hearings.

Norton said his client was suffering from “psychosis” and “mental health issues.” Norton said Arndt, a graduate of William and Mary College and New York University Law School, was employed at the Pels Law Firm in Bethesda. Norton said Arndt had no prior arrests and was also a member of the D.C. Bar. D.C. Bar records show Arndt was admitted in 2019 and was in “good standing.”

Pels Law issued a statement regarding Arndt’s arrest: “Because the matter is pending in court, we have no further comment. We ask that you keep the family in your prayers.”

During Friday’s hearing, Norton said his client's mother relayed that her son had been hospitalized the day before the attack and was given the anxiety-relieving sedative Ativan, which the mother thinks had an adverse effect.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie Hynum called the case a “vicious murder” and said that Arndt struck his father more than 10 times, using two different metal baseball bats. The prosecutor said that at one point during the attack, Arndt’s mother and another person in the house pulled Arndt off his father. It was at that point, Hynum said, that Arndt grabbed the second baseball bat and returned to continue striking his father.

“This shows premeditation,” Hynum said. “He was walking back and forth, trying to muster up the strength to do the conduct at issue. And then he stopped hitting him when he believed he was dead.”

According to court documents, Arndt’s mother was heard in the background of a 911 call pleading “Christian please stop.” According to the documents, Arndt allegedly told police that he and his father had “been going through stuff” and acknowledged beating his father. Donald Arndt’s body was found on his bed in his second-floor bedroom, with head trauma, according to charging documents. Arndt’s bedroom, where police said they found multiple empty bottles of vodka, is on the same floor.

Magistrate Judge Judith Pipe, reading from the court documents, said Christian Arndt also had a history of alcohol and substance abuse.

“This was a very violent attack on an individual who had been sleeping at the time and was not posing any immediate threat,” Pipe said. The judge then ordered Arndt remanded to D.C. jail until trial. Arndt’s next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.