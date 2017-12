A young man was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Silver Spring, authorities said.

The victim was 18-years old, the county police said.

He was found about 6:30 p.m.in the 1000 block of Quebec Terrace, said Capt. Paul Starks, the Montgomery County police spokesman.

He said police were sent there to respond to a call about the sound of shots and an assault in progress.

No motive was given in the shooting. Police searched the area for an attacker, but said no one was found.