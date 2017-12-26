A South Carolina man is in custody after a high-speed chase and firefight on Christmas night that police say left the suspect wounded in a wooded Virginia traffic median.

Jerrell C. Richardson, 21, of Greenville, S.C., is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on various charges, authorities said.

The suspect was first spotted at a gas station in north Richmond about 9:40 p.m. Monday by both Henrico County Police and Virginia State Police troopers. An hour earlier, the sheriff’s office in Dinwiddie County, Va., had put out an alert for a 2015 Ford Escape that had been stolen at gunpoint from a North Carolina gas station that night.

When an officer and a trooper approached, the vehicle’s driver fled onto Interstate 95 north, going over 120 mph, state police said. The driver rammed a state trooper’s vehicle at least twice, then bailed out of the moving car and ran toward the wooded median, according to police. He shot at the pursuing troopers as he ran; one fired back, but the gunman continued into the woods.

The highway was closed in both directions, and a search with dogs and police helicopters ensued. About 12:50 a.m., police say, Richardson surrendered and was taken into custody.

Richardson was shot during the exchange of gunfire and was treated for wounds that were not life-threatening at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, police said. He was released Tuesday morning and booked into the Rappahannock jail.

He is charged with various counts, including eluding and endangering law enforcement, assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, marijuana possession and driving without a license, as well as charges in other jurisdictions, authorities said.