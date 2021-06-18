The CIA did not immediately say what the device was or if it posed a threat.
“In coordination with our law enforcement partners, we’re investigating a small electronic device found outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters near our front gate,” the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “Consistent with our standard protocols, we’re taking the appropriate security precautions, which include closing the front gate to CIA Headquarters.”
Fairfax County police closed Route 123 in McLean between Georgetown Pike and Savile Lane, but the roads have reopened.