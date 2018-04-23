A civilian employee with the D.C. police department has been criminally charged with passing secret intelligence to a man accused of murder who authorities say is a member of a violent street gang in Southeast Washington.

The police employee was identified as Ronnika M. Jennings, 39, a clerk at the Seventh District station. She was arrested Friday after a grand jury indicted her on 13 counts of obstruction of justice and a single count of conspiracy. She has a court hearing Tuesday.

Her attorney, Daniel K. Dorsey, declined to comment.

Authorities said they intercepted phone calls and text messages between the murder suspect, 26-year-old Derek Brian Turner, known as ‘Fats,’ his girlfriend, Marshay Hazelwood, and Jennings. All three were indicted on Friday on obstruction of justice charges.

In one instance, the indictment alleges that Jennings accessed a password-protected police database at the 7th District station and provided Hazelwood with reports and other sensitive records hours after Turner was arrested. He is charged in the killing of Andrew McPhatter, who was gunned down March 1, 2017, near his residence in the Trenton Park area of Congress Heights. Prosecutors noted that Jennings’ job allowed her to “monitor police radio communications in real time.”

In a statement issued Monday, police said Jennings has worked for the police department since 2005 and has now been placed on administrative leave. “The allegations in this case are disgraceful, and do not represent the standard of ethics that our civilian employees are committed to upholding,” the statement says.

The Washington Post in April 2017 profiled McPhatter’s now 9-year-old son, Tyshaun McPhatter, as part of a series on how children cope amid gunfire that is routine in many neighborhoods in the District and in other cities.

Tyshaun, then a second-grader, was in the cafeteria at Eagle Academy Public Charter School when his father was shot outside the school’s gates. He later saw the yellow crime-scene tape from the lobby. “I hope my daddy’s okay,” he recalled thinking.

Later, as his father struggled to stay alive in a hospital room, Tyshaun wrote a note. “Dad I hope you are ok,” he scribbled in black ink, promising to “give up any thing on my body for you.”

Days later, his father died.

In September, when Tyshaun’s mother told her son about the arrest, the boy said he hoped Turner would be “locked up for life.”

A precise motive behind the killings has not been described, but court documents say that Turner is a member of a street crew that is active in the area of Wahler Place and was feuding with rivals in Trenton Park. There has been no indication in any records related to this case that McPhatter was part of a crew.

The 28-page indictment filed against Jennings, Hazelwood and Turner allege a far-reaching conspiracy. The documents identify Hazelwood as Turner’s girlfriend, but they do not say how Jennings, known as ‘Nik’ or ‘Sis,’ is allegedly connected to either of them. The documents note that Jennings lives in Barry Farm, near Congress Heights.

Turner became a suspect in McPhatter’s death about a week after the shooting when police said two masked men opened fire March 8 on his white 2011 Lexus in a parking lot on South Capitol Street in Southwest Washington. Police said Turner and two friends were not struck but that at least 20 shots had been fired at the vehicle.

Inside the Lexus, police said they found a Glock handgun later linked to the shooting of McPhatter. Turner was arrested on the gun charge, and then on Sept. 6 was charged with first-degree murder.

The indictment says that communication between Jennings, Hazelwood and Turner began after his gun arrest in March, sometimes involving another gang member or another person identified in court documents as an unindicted co-conspirator.

Authorities said in the indictment that Hazelwood declined to cooperate with a grand jury looking into McPhatter’s death, seeking immunity on charges she may face. The government declined to grant her immunity, the court papers say.

As of Monday evening, Hazelwood was not yet in custody, police said.

Authorities in court papers said they were able to document dozens of phone calls and text messages in which Turner is seeking inside information about his case. On Sept. 6, the documents say Hazelwood called Jennings and asked, “Can you keep me updated with anything else?” Jennings allegedly answered, “I sure will.”

John Woodrow Cox contributed to this report.