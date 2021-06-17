Police said officers pursued a vehicle from the shooting scene at least eight miles into Southeast Washington, where it crashed. Four people were arrested, authorities said, and several firearms were found in the vehicle.
The police spokeswoman described one of the firearms as a long gun, possibly a rifle. She said Secret Service officers were nearby and helped police identify the vehicle.
Police did not initially comment on a possible motive or provide further details.
D.C. school officials said that Eaton is currently under construction and that students are learning in a temporary space at the University of the District of Columbia.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Perry Stein contributed to this report.