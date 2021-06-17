Two men were shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in the Cleveland Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Macomb Street NW, near Eaton Elementary School and two blocks east of Wisconsin Avenue.

A police spokeswoman said both victims suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Police said one of them had initially been unconscious.

Police said officers pursued a vehicle from the shooting scene at least eight miles into Southeast Washington, where it crashed. Four people were arrested, authorities said, and several firearms were found in the vehicle.

The police spokeswoman described one of the firearms as a long gun, possibly a rifle. She said Secret Service officers were nearby and helped police identify the vehicle.

Police did not initially comment on a possible motive or provide further details.

D.C. school officials said that Eaton is currently under construction and that students are learning in a temporary space at the University of the District of Columbia.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Perry Stein contributed to this report.