A 26-year-old man was found dead in Prince George's County on Tuesday night.Officers were called to the 12200 block of Gallahan Road in Clinton for a welfare check at about 7 p.m., police said. They found Randy Thompson, of the District, inside a car. He had gunshot wounds.Thompson, who had been reported missing on Tuesday, was pronounced dead at the scene.