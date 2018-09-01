Police are looking for two men in connection with a burglary at a Brooks Brothers store in Georgetown shortly after midnight one morning last month. (photo from D.C. police video)

Two men who went to a fashionable Georgetown clothing store last month gave new meaning to the concept of getting suits rights off the rack, and now the police are looking for them.

According to the D.C. police, the two entered the Brooks Brothers store in the 3000 block of M Street NW at time that appeared to be well after hours. It was at 12:19 a.m. on Aug. 13, and the entry is shown on surveillance video. It appeared to be effective but un­or­tho­dox.

In the video, one of the men wriggled through an opening at the bottom of one of the store’s French doors. Apparently one of the vertical pieces separating the glass panes had been removed, enabling two panes to be taken out.

Once inside, the man opens the door to a second man.

Then, the second man takes two armloads of clothing from off a circular rack near the door. Within seconds both men flee.

Police said they would welcome help in finding the pair.