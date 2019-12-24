Authorities said the pair had “access to each team’s bank accounts” and Berkeley Kern “volunteered with the club and was an authorized user of one of the accounts.”

In a statement, sheriff’s office officials said “irregularities in the accounts were discovered by the club and led to an investigation” done by the office financial crimes unit.

AD

In that investigation, officials, said they figured out the couple “accessed monies in the accounts on multiple occasions for personal use.” They allegedly embezzled from the accounts between 2015 and December 2018.

AD

Jeffrey Kern faces five counts of embezzlement, and Berkeley Kern faces two counts. They were using the embezzled money to pay for “personal/entertainment items,” according to Colin Whittington, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. He did not provide any details.

Whittington said the case remains under investigation.

Officials said the couple turned themselves in to authorities and were both released on bond from the county jail. Both were unable to be reached.

AD

Stephen Graeff, a lawyer for Jeffrey Kern, said on Dec. 24 that he had “no comment at this time” on the allegations. William Fitzpatrick, a lawyer for Berkeley Kern, did not return a call and email.

In an email, Andy Vera — who founded the soccer club in 2002 — said Jeffrey Kern had left the group in December 2018. Vera said Kern “departed approximately at the same time that our oversight committee” on the group's board of directors started an “internal investigation.”

AD

He said he was proud that the board of directors had done “their due diligence over the past year” and that he was “humbled by their tireless work on behalf of all our parent members and players that continues to this day.”

AD

The club is based in the South Riding area of Loudoun County and, according to its website, is affiliated with the Cesena FC, a 70-year-old Italian soccer club based in Cesena, Italy.

In Loudoun, the club started with roughly 20 members and has grown to over 800 in 2018, according to its website. It has a dozen “travel teams and over 200 recreational players,” the site said.

AD