The U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant who appeared to be planning a massive attack on American politicians and journalists pleaded guilty Thursday to four federal drug and gun charges stemming from what agents found when they swarmed his Maryland apartment last February.

It wasn’t only the 15 guns, silencers, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and bottles of opioids which Christopher P. Hasson, 50, bought in recent months, that attracted federal attention. It was his writings and online research in support of his admitted white nationalism, some of it done from his computer at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, that sparked the search of his Silver Spring home.

Then on Hasson’s home computer, investigators told a court they found emails with lines such as, “I am a long time White Nationalist,” “I fully support the idea of a white homeland,” and “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on earth.”

Hasson’s lawyers argued the emails were not sent and should not be considered as context for his cache of weapons. Prosecutors responded in case filings that similar manifestos from domestic terrorists in Pittsburgh, New Zealand and Norway “also were unshared, private thoughts until those plans turned to action...[Hasson] was gong to murder many, and only the diligent work of federal law enforcement personnel prevented that from happening.”

Hasson is an acquisitions officer for the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said Thursday he remained on active duty pending an administrative investigation, which will begin when Hasson’s criminal case is concluded. He previously served five years in the Marine Corps and two years on active duty with the Army National Guard, the government said in one of many briefs arguing for Hasson’s detention before trial.

The Coast Guard has said that Hasson’s activity on a computer at work alerted them to suspicious activity.

During Hasson’s plea hearing before U.S. District Court Judge George J. Hazel in Greenbelt, prosecutors made no mention of possible terror attacks or white supremacy. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas P. Wisdom said the government would seek a possible life sentence at a hearing set for Jan. 31 and said an entire day would be needed for witnesses and evidence then.

Hasson did not make a statement during the hearing other than to answer the judge’s questions.

Under advisory federal sentencing guidelines, Hasson faces a 41- to 51- month term on the four charges. Windom said prosecutors would argue in January for the maximum sentence in the guidelines — life without parole— and that Hasson has the highest criminal history level, “Level 6.”

Assistant Federal Public Defender Liz Oyer said Hasson had no criminal history and qualifies for the 41-51 month range. The judge noted that even if Hasson qualified for a life sentence under the sentencing guidelines, the statutory maximum term Hasson could face for the four charges is 31 years.

Windom declined to speak after the hearing to explain why the government thinks Hasson should face a maximum sentence.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a new strategy report last month that domestic terrorism and mass attacks pose as great a threat to the United States as foreign terrorism. The report particularly singled out white supremacy as one of the most potent motives behind such terrorism and said the department’s goal was to intervene with potential extremists before they commit violent acts.

Hasson, however, was not charged with any terror-related counts. He was charged with two counts of illegally possessing silencers, one count of possessing the controlled substance Tramadol, a painkiller, and one count of being a drug addict in possession of a firearm. His lawyers had argued he should be released while he was pending trial, which was set for later this month.

Federal prosecutors pushed back repeatedly against a release, at one point appealing a magistrate’s ruling that Hasson should be freed; Hazel agreed Hasson’s apparent plans for violence made him a danger to the community.

Prosecutors said Hasson spent hours searching for information on Adolf Hitler, Nazis and Jews, and browsing the manifesto of Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011. Breivik was a devout white supremacist.

Hasson also did online searches for “how to rid the us of jews,” prosecutors said in one of their briefs opposing his pretrial release, as well as “most liberal senators,” “do senators have ss [secret service] protection” and “are supreme court justices protected.” Investigators also found a spreadsheet of prominent politicians such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and journalists such as CNN anchors Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo on Hasson’s computer, as well as research into homemade bombs and sniper training manuals.

Part of Breivik’s manifesto urged the use of steroids for six weeks before a mass shooting, and so investigators theorize that is why Hasson had 30 bottles of human growth hormone. The investigators also found records indicated that Hasson “is a chronic user of Tramadol,” a Schedule IV controlled substance, and received regular shipments of hundreds of pills from Tijuana, Mexico.

