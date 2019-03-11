Federal investigators contend Christopher Hasson had a cache of guns stockpiled to launch a terrorist attack targeting liberal politicians and journalists. (U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland/U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland)

A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of using his government computer to plot a domestic terrorist attack pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges during his latest court appearance Monday.

Christopher P. Hasson, 49, appeared in U.S. District Court in Maryland almost two weeks after he was indicted on additional weapons charges related to what the government says were silencers found among a stockpile of weapons seized from his basement apartment.

Hasson was arrested Feb. 15 on drug and gun charges after a computer program the Coast Guard uses flagged suspicious activity tied to his work devices, federal law enforcement said. Hasson has not been charged on any terrorism-related counts, but prosecutors allege that was planning an attack on politicians and media personalists to advance his white nationalist views.

Hasson created a spreadsheet of targets and “traitors,” studied the manifestos of mass attackers and conducted Internet searches of security protocols for liberal elected officials and of where members of Congress congregate, the government said.

[Coast Guard lieutenant used work computers in alleged planning of attack, prosecutors say]

“The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” the government said in court documents, adding that investigators believe Hasson called for “focused violence” to “establish a white homeland.

At a previous hearing, Hasson’s federal public defender, Julie Stelzig, argued that there was no indication he planned to carry out an attack and it is not a crime to have negative thoughts.

[Arrests in domestic terror probes outpace those inspired by Islamic terrorists]

Hasson did not speak during Monday’s hearing other than to give his age, say he completed two years of college and answer mostly yes-or-no questions from the judge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom said a trial for Hasson could take about five days.

Hasson’s federal public defender Elizabeth Oyer represented him on Monday and declined to comment after the hearing.

Separately Monday, Magistrate Judge Charles B. Day granted the government’s motion to keep Hasson detained during trial. Day had initially ordered Hasson held for at least 14 days at a Feb. 21 detention hearing, during which prosecutors and Hasson’s attorney argued over whether it was appropriate to keep him jailed over drug and weapons charges but no terror-related counts. Day gave the two-week window for the government to bring forward new charges before Hasson’s attorney’s could appeal his bail status. The government added two new weapons charges by way of indictment less than a week later.

Hasson, who lived in a Silver Spring apartment, has served in the Coast Guard for more than two decades. His secret security clearance has been suspended, Coast Guard officials said. Hasson also previously served in the Marine Corps and Army National Guard.

Hasson has been charged with possession of firearms and ammunition by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of tramadol, and two counts of unlawful possession of silencers. Prosecutors said the silencers did not have serial numbers and had not been registered as required by law.

Hasson faces up to 31 years in prison.

Read more:

His F-16 lost its engine, then caught fire over Washington before crashing. And he lived to tell about it.

VA official steered 88 disabled veterans to sham job training in $2 million fraud-bribery scheme

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news