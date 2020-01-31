Former lieutenant Christopher P. Hasson, 50, was indicted last year and pleaded guilty to federal firearms and drug charges. Authorities said he intended to embark on a murderous rampage targeting liberal politicians on Capitol Hill and prominent on-air figures at cable news networks.

He is set to be sentenced by Judge George E. Hazel in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md., but the punishment he will receive is far from certain. At issue is the problematic question of whether Hasson’s alleged plotting ultimately would have led to lethal action.

The government argues he should be locked up for a quarter century. The federal public defender’s office in Maryland wants the judge to release him from jail and let him go home.

Sentencing memos filed by defense lawyers and the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland offer vastly differing depictions of Hasson, who was a Marine Corps aircraft mechanic in the first Gulf War and joined the Coast Guard in 1996 after a stint in the Virginia National Guard.

The prosecution cast him as a hate-filled white nationalist who was meticulously planning a campaign of homicides and sabotage that he eventually would have carried out if not for his arrest.

“If not for the diligent efforts of multiple federal law enforcement agencies, we now would be counting the bodies of the defendant’s victims instead of years of the defendant’s prison time,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas P. Windom wrote in asking for a 25-year sentence.

His attorneys described a once-stellar and respected career military man unhinged by opioid abuse, which they said poisoned his tolerance for racial diversity and caused him to fantasize about atrocities he “did not intend to commit.”

“His criminal conduct arose out of his addiction,” Hasson’s lawyers, Elizabeth G. Oyer and Cullen Macbeth, replied in writing, arguing he should be released on three years of probation. “He is an asset, not a danger, to our society,” they said, adding, “Chris is eager to put this chapter behind him and try to rebuild his life” as he recovers from “severe Opioid Use Disorder.”

The government’s prosecution of Hasson has been complicated by a legal issue that often hampers authorities in such cases: Although investigators have labeled him “a domestic terrorist,” federal law does not list domestic terrorism as a distinct offense with its own penalties the way it defines and sets prison terms for the crime of providing material aid to a foreign terrorist organization.

When an alleged plotter of domestic terrorism is caught before the act, the menu of applicable federal charges is limited to crimes that are not necessarily terrorism-specific, such as illegal weapons possession or manufacturing an explosive devise. A prosecutor can seek a terrorism-related sentencing enhancement, as Windom is for Hasson, but it requires convincing a judge the plot would have reached fruition if not for law enforcement intervention.

Hasson pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of possessing Tramadol, a painkiller, without a prescription; one felony count of possessing firearms while being an illegal narcotics user; and two felony charges of possessing silencers to suppress gunfire noise. Absent his alleged mass-murder scheme, Hasson, a first-time defendant, almost certainly would not get 25 years behind bars for such relatively pedestrian crimes, attorneys say.

However, the government said in a legal filing, he was determined “to murder civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country” — an allegation the defense dismissed as “conjecture” based on inconclusive evidence.

“Mr. Hasson did not intend to commit acts of violence,” Hasson’s attorneys declared in writing. Whether he did was the focus of the two sides’ sentencing memos, totaling more than 120 pages.

For months before his arrest on Feb. 15, Hasson, who was stationed at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, admittedly stockpiled guns, bullets, knives, smoke grenades and tactical gear in his Silver Spring, Md., apartment, according to court documents. He immersed himself in bombmaking and sniper manuals, racist and anti-Semitic tracts and the right-wing manifesto of Norwegian extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in and near Oslo in a 2011 bombing and shooting rampage, prosecutors said.

In his voluminous statement of beliefs, Breivik, now imprisoned, urged like-minded would-be assailants to engage in careful, long-term preparations, amassing equipment and targeting left-leaning political and media figures for death. He suggested steroid injections in the weeks before killing people and other drug use to enhance stamina and pain tolerance during an attack.

The FBI said it found six handguns, seven rifles, two shotguns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in Hasson’s basement apartment. He also had 30 vials of a human growth hormone and five vials of testosterone, among other steroids. In recent years, authorities said, he had purchased thousands of opioid Tramadol pills on the Internet.

“There is no question the defendant intended to turn his thoughts into action,” Windom said of Hasson, who came under investigation after software used by the Coast Guard to identify internal threats flagged suspicious activity on his work computer.

His web searches at home and at Coast Guard headquarters showed he had been contemplating not only mass shootings but sabotage and other forms of mayhem, such as poisoning food supplies and letting loose biological toxins, authorities said. They said he created an Excel spreadsheet with references to targets, including 12 prominent Democrats in Congress and a half-dozen hosts of MSNBC and CNN news programs.

“Please send me your violence that I may unleash it unto their heads,” he wrote in a long memo to himself. “Guide my hate to make a lasting impression on this world.”

Hasson’s lawyers said their client was once a well-adjusted, fair-minded adult, until he started using his ailing wife’s Tramadol pills in 2012 “as a way to ease his mind and his body.” After the couple separated, he became addicted to the painkiller “when he was largely alone and unhappy.” By late 2017, he was “consuming 1,000 to 1,300 milligrams per day, which is more than four times the approved dose.”

Kelly Dunn, a behavioral pharmacologist at Johns Hopkins University, has diagnosed Hasson as suffering from severe opioid use disorder, resulting in “a mood disturbance” and bizarre behavior, according to the defense’s sentencing memo. The attorneys said his addiction caused him to become delusionally fixated on the notion of ethnic cleansing in the United States and that the country should be turned into a white homeland.

“He regrets that he was too ashamed to seek help,” the defense wrote. “He is sincerely remorseful for the damage he has done to his personal and Coast Guard families. He is remorseful for the alarm he caused his fellow citizens.”

However, despite his Internet correspondence with white supremacists and the racist and anti-Semitic views he expressed, the lawyers said, “We vigorously dispute that Mr. Hasson actually held these beliefs.” Describing him as someone “who has dedicated his life to serving his country,” Hasson’s attorneys said the prosecution’s assertion that he eventually would have carried out lethal atrocities is “unsubstantiated” and “unproven.”

Without strong evidence that Hasson would have committed domestic terrorism, the defense wrote, the case against him is “little more than a run-of-the-mill firearms possession” matter. The drug-related charges are tied to his addiction, and the two counts related to the silencers are merely “regulatory violations,” they argued.

