Federal investigators say Christopher Hasson had a cache of guns stockpiled to launch a terrorist attack. (U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland/U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland)

A federal judge ordered a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting a widespread terror attack to remain in jail pending trial, overturning an earlier magistrate judge’s decision to release Christopher Hasson on home arrest.

The decision Monday came in a hearing in U.S. District Court in Maryland where prosecutors and Hasson’s public defender clashed for the fourth time over whether Hasson should stay in jail if he faces drug and weapons charges but no terrorism-related offenses.

[Arrests in domestic terror probes outpace those inspired by Islamic extremists]

Hasson, 50, of Silver Spring, was arrested in February. Investigators found an arsenal of weapons in his basement apartment and a list of targets on his computer that prosecutors assert were part of a planned mass killing driven by his self-professed white-supremacist views.

Hasson has pleaded not guilty. His public defenders have said that the government cannot prove Hasson had specific plans for an attack and he should not be jailed before trial.

The Coast Guard has said his alleged plot was detected when an internal Coast Guard program that watches for any ‘insider threat” detected suspicious activity on Hasson’s work computer.

Hasson’s case is challenging for prosecutors, experts say. Federal laws addressing material support for terrorism revolve mostly around foreign groups like the Islamic State. But because there isn’t a domestic terrorist list, the government is limited when dealing with the charges it can bring. Domestic terror suspects are typically charged on non-terror offenses to remove perceived threats.

Last week U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles B. Day ruled that Hasson should be released on home detention to the Virginia home of his wife’s parents on GPS monitoring and other strict bail conditions. But the release was immediately blocked after the government filed an appeal.

The case was sent to U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel to decide. Hazel will be presiding over Hasson’s trial and on Monday said in detaining Hasson that the target list he is accused of keeping and the research he is said to have done into other mass killings represent a danger to the community.

In motion to the court filed Friday ahead of arguments to Hazel, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom said that the government “has no doubt” that Hasson’s arrest in February “prevent a mass casualty event.”

[Read the Hasson court filing here]

In writings the government seized, Hasson called himself a long time white nationalist and skinhead and said he was “dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on earth,” according to court documents. Hasson searched the address of Supreme Court judges, bought books on “white identity” and “white advocacy” and studied the manifesto of a Norwegian mass attacker who killed 77.

“Please send me your violence so that I may unleash it onto their heads. Guide my hate to make a lasting impression on the world,” Hasson wrote in one message.

Hasson’s public defender Liz Oyer has said in court that her clients writings represent his private thoughts and should not be used to determine whether he remains detained.

Windom dismissed her argument.

“ . . . the manifestos of those who came before the defendant — those who attacked

children in Norway, tourists at the Atlanta Olympics, and worshippers in the Pittsburgh

synagogue and New Zealand mosques — also were unshared, private thoughts until those plans turned to action,” Windom wrote.

Hasson researched how to make homemade bombs, studied sniper training manuals and looked into whether certain bullets would be “untraceable,” Windom wrote in his latest court filing.

The filing also asserts that Hasson lied on federal ATF forms about where he lived to get firearms quicker.

Oyer said that Hasson has no past record and the law requires release conditions that would “reasonably assure his appearance in court” without presenting a danger to the community.

Read more:

Fallout continues from ‘disturbing’ video showing officer using the n-word

Prosecutors say ex-D. C. jail worker had her boyfriend killed. Her lawyer says she has been wrongly accused.

D.C. sued anti-violence activist Ron Moten over city funds. But with homicides rising, leaders want his help.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news