In an image provided by the U.S. District Court in Maryland shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Hasson. (AP/AP)

The U.S. Coast Guard officer accused of plotting an attack on members of the media and liberal politicians remains in custody but could be released from jail pending trial if an acceptable supervision plan can be arranged, a federal magistrate judge said Thursday.

The decision came Thursday during a detention hearing in federal court in Greenbelt, Md. for Chrisopher Hasson, a self-proclaimed white nationalist, according to prosecutors who have charged him on drug and weapons offenses but no terror counts in what they contend was a plot for mass murder.

U.S. District Court Judge Charles B. Day said federal prosecutors were in a difficult situation given the evidence they say they unearthed about Hasson, but Day said Hasson should not be detained if he does not face terrorism-related charges. Day said he would release Hasson after a hearing in the near future to work out a supervision arrangement.

Day added later: “I do not find detention is appropriate.”

Hasson, 49, of Silver Spring, sought to be released from jail after he was arrested in February. Authorities took him into custody saying he used his work computer to study the manifestos of mass shooters and stockpiled weapons while he created a spreadsheet of targets.

[Prosecutors’ request to detain Christopher Hasson]

Hasson has pleaded not guilty. His federal public defender has argued the government has no evidence Hasson intended to launch an attack and he should not remain held. Hasson’s attorney at his first detention hearing called the government’s allegations “inflamatory” and “histrionic.”

In a filing before Thursday’s hearing, a public defender pointed to two recent federal cases in which suspects accused of making violent threats against specific politicians and journalists were freed on bond pending trial.

Hasson’s case poses a challenge for the government, which is working within federal statutes that define terrorism involving international organizations, but do not have similar laws for domestic terrorism suspects.

Most people the FBI arrested in domestic terrorism investigations are charged with drug, weapons or other non-terror related charges, according to a review of internal FBI figures by The Washington Post.

Hasson has been charged with illegal possession of unregistered and unmarked silencers, illegal possession of 15 firearms by an unlawful user or addict of controlled substances, and simple possession of a controlled substance.

[Coast Guard officer accused of plotting terrorist attack asks judge to review his jail status]

Coast Guard officials said Hasson no longer works at the Washington, D.C. headquarters, where he had been stationed since 2016. Hasson also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988 to 1993 and in the Army National Guard for roughly two years in the mid-90s, according to court records.

Hasson advocated for “focused violence” to “establish a white homeland” and said, “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth,” according to court records filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland.

Government officials said he had been amassing supplies and weapons since at least 2009. He had also created a spreadsheet of targets that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, court records show.

Prosecutors also said Hasson had been studying the manifesto of Anders Breivik, the far-right terrorist who killed 77 in twin attacks in Norway in 2011. Breivik took narcotics and steroids as part of his preparations.

A law enforcement raid of Hasson’s small basement apartment found a locked container with more than 30 vials of what appeared to be human growth hormone, they said. Hasson had also oredered more than 4,200 pills of the narcotic Tramadol, along with synthetic urine to pass random drug screenings at work, court records show.

Despite the alleged preparations, federal prosecutors have not detailed a specific date on which Hasson planned to carry out any attacks.

In Hasson’s case, the allegations of a terror plot did not emerge in the charges filed against him but in a later detention memo from prosecutors arguing he remain in jail. Prosecutors said Hasson was a self-professed white nationalist and intended to “murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.”

In new court filings this week, federal prosecutors say that Hasson “continues to pose a serious danger.” The government alleged that Hasson visited firearms sales websites after conducting Internet searches for the “best” gun to kill black people and the home addresses of two Supreme Court justices. Prosecutors also said Hasson purchased silencers with a single purpose — “to murder quietly.”

They also outlined in court records Hasson’s alleged history of associating with neo-Nazis and “skinheads.” Federal prosecutors said Hasson wrote to an American neo-Nazi leader in September 2017 saying he supported a “white homeland.”

Hasson was also present when the same leader attempted to a shoot a man in 1995, but the gun failed to fire, according to court documents. The leader then assaulted the man with Hasson nearby, filing in Hasson’s case assert. Federal prosecutors said the neo-Nazi leader was convicted in connection with the incident, but did not say whether Hasson was charged.

Read more:

Arrests in domestic terror probes outpace those inspired by Islamic extremists

Washington-area funeral operator has been shut down, sued and fined. Now he’s been convicted.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news