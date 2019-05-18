A Coast Guard officer who had commanded two vessels was fatally injured Monday when her motorcycle was in a crash, authorities said. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard officer died Friday after her motorcycle was struck by a car in the District on Monday, according to authorities.

The Coast Guard identified the woman last night as Commander Molly Waters. A Coast Guard spokeswoman said she thought Waters was assigned to Coast Guard headquarters here. D.C. police gave her age as 37 and said she lived in Alexandria.

D.C. police said the crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. at South Capitol Street and Firth Sterling Avenue Southeast. According to a police statement, Waters’s motorcycle was headed south on South Capitol in the left-turn-only lane.

An automobile was headed north on South Capitol Street at the same time, in the left lane, the police said. As both the car and the motorcycle approached Firth Sterling, the motorcycle turned left onto the eastbound lanes of Firth Sterling.

The automobile struck the motorcycle in the intersection, the police said.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals for treatment the police said. They said Waters died of her injuries Friday.

In a Twitter posting, the D.C. Fire and EMS department said its personnel resuscitated her after the crash.

The fire department said she was removed from life support Friday. Her organs will be donated, the fire department said.

On its Facebook page, the Coast Guard cutter Alder called her “an inspiration to so many and friend to anyone she met. “

It said she was former commander of two Coast Guard vessels, Neah Bay and Hollyhock.

She was on her way to Coast Guard headquarters when she was struck, the Facebook page said. The headquarters is on the St.Elizabeth Hospital campus in Southeast Washington, near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Interstate 295.

She was identified as a member of the Class of 2003 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London in a posting on the academy’s Facebook page.

A Coast Guard news release from 2009 said she was serving then at a marine safety unit in Valdez, Alaska.

