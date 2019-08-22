Jacksonville, Fla., firefighter Brian McCluney, left, and Fairfax County firefighter Justin Walker were reported missing last week after launching on a fishing trip in Port Canaveral, Fla. (Jacksonville Fire and Rescue)

The U.S. Coast Guard will suspend at sundown a massive search for two firefighters who disappeared during a fishing trip off the coast of Florida, officials said at a Thursday news conference.

The announcement comes on the seventh day of the search for Fairfax County firefighter Justin Walker and Jacksonville, Fla., firefighter Brian McCluney, which has covered more than 105,000 square miles of Atlantic Ocean and drawn national attention.

The pair headed out in a 24-foot boat from Port Canaveral on Friday for an afternoon of fishing and were not heard from again. The search has drawn dozens of volunteers, who have contributed boats, aircraft and money.

[By air and sea, a desperate search for missing firefighters]

Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun said the chances of finding Walker and McCluney alive had dwindled.

“We have simply reached a point where our computer modeling and our ability to search in a given location are no longer allowing us to search with any reasonable degree of success,” Vlaun said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news