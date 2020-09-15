A “significant collapse” occurred Tuesday evening at a building under construction in Northwest Washington, the fire department said. (DC Fire and EMS photo)By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 15, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDTA building under construction in Northwest Washington collapsed Tuesday evening, according to the D.C. fire department.A “significant collapse” occurred at 14th and Shepherd streets, where a corner building was under construction, the fire department said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThere was no immediate indication of any injuries.The cause of the collapse could not be learned. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.