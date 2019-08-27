A 22-year-old college student from Washington was one of three people killed in a shooting early Sunday in Hobbs, N.M., according to police there. Four other people were wounded.

Hobbs police said Lamar Lee Kane Jr., of the District, was one of the three who died. He was listed as a student and athlete at University of the Southwest, a private school in Hobbs.

Police said they responded to a residential street in Hobbs after a call about a loud party and gunshots.

They said they found three people critically wounded who died at the scene. Kane was among them. Those shot ranged in age from 18 to 24, according to police.

Police said one person who was allegedly at the scene has been arrested on a charge of aggravated battery.

A Washington Post report showed that Kane, whose name was given with a hyphen as Lamar Lee-Kane, played basketball for at least one season at Coolidge High School.

A website connected with University of the Southwest said he had been a member of the basketball team there last season.

He was described as a sports management major.

On a Go Fund Me page that was set up to support his family, Kane was described as being “well loved by classmates, teammates, friends, and family alike.”

No explanation was given by Hobbs police for the shooting, and they said that they were conducting an active investigation.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news