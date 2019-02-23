Maryland State Police are investigating a Saturday morning car crash on Route 301 near Newburg, Md., that left one driver dead and another driver hospitalized.

Police say a Ford pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway near the intersection of Route 234 around 12:45 a.m. when it struck a Honda.

The driver of the truck, whose name was not released, was killed, police said. The Honda driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

